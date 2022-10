Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 16:29 Hits: 6

From performers, to songwriters, to executives and producers, to the strong scene of bluegrass entertainers from New York that have gone on to define the very highest reaches of the discipline, these Jewish contributors deserve our recognition and appreciation.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-musics-not-so-surprising-list-of-jewish-contributors/