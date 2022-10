Articles

Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Rock and roll legend and recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis is NOT dead, Saving Country Music can confirm. Despite multiple reports of Jerry Lee's passing on Wednesday (10-26), including from TMZ, the New York Post, and UK's Independent, Jerry Lee Lewis publicist Zach Farnum...

