TWANG SAVANT SKINNY DYCK LEANS INTO A SWEET AND CLASSIC HONKY TONK SWAY ON NEW SINGLE

Introducing Skinny Dyck, straight out of Lethbridge, Alberta. He's just put out his third release with the EP Palace Waiting, featuring this dusty dance-floor gem 'Ripe There On The Vine'. As he explains, the song is "a modern sounding, traditional rooted country song with a cheeky, optimistic message capturing the waiting game that ensures before …

