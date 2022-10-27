Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 06:11 Hits: 0

Introducing Skinny Dyck, straight out of Lethbridge, Alberta. He’s just put out his third release with the EP Palace Waiting, featuring this dusty dance-floor gem ‘Ripe There On The Vine‘. As he explains, the song is “a modern sounding, traditional rooted country song with a cheeky, optimistic message capturing the waiting game that ensures before …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2022/10/27/twang-savant-skinny-dyck-leans-into-a-sweet-and-classic-honky-tonk-sway-on-new-single/