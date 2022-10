Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 15:59 Hits: 2

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Top Gun: Maverick are also up for multiple prizes

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-harry-styles-nominated-2022-peoples-choice-awards-1234618607/