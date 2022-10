Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 16:00 Hits: 2

Songwriting singer-saxophonist Masego is a musician who’s excited for where he’s going but never forgets where he’s been. At this summer’s Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, he literally brought out the first saxophone his mother ever purchased for him and played it for thousands. You can expect that artistic artifact will be in tow with Masego […]

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/take-a-sonic-trip-around-the-world-with-masego-1234618625/