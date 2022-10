Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 01:07 Hits: 3

One of America's premier cowboy poets, Western singers, preservationists, and musicologists in the field of Western recordings has passed away. Don Edwards, who was active for nearly 60 years in keeping alive the words and ways of the American West died on Sunday, October 23rd at the age of 86.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/cowboy-and-western-singer-don-edwards-has-died/