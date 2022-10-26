THE HEAVENLY SOUNDS OF MELISSA CARPER ON HER SINGLE ‘AIN’T A DAY GOES BY’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Texan singer/songwriter and upright bassist Melissa Carper released her single ‘Ain’t A Day Goes By‘ last month. It’s the lead single from her forthcoming LP Ramblin’ Soul, out on November 18th via Mae Music/Thirty Tigers. According to the advance press release, the album ventures into blues, early rock and roll, and old-school soul, along with Carper’s signature …

