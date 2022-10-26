The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Despite illness, Rodney Crowell shines in hometown show at Heights Theater

By Paul T. Mueller – Sometimes seeing what a performer is overcoming to deliver a performance is as impressive as the performance itself. Early in his Oct. 18 show at Houston’s Heights Theater, singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell announced that he was battling “the mother of all colds.” But despite a voice that often sounded hoarse and strained, and taking an occasional…

The post Despite illness, Rodney Crowell shines in hometown show at Heights Theater appeared first on Americana One.

