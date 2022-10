Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 08:02 Hits: 0

Other words like "bottomless" and "doer" also made the annual list voted by Germany's 10 to 20 year-olds.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/smash-is-german-youth-word-of-the-year/a-63547408?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf