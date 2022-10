Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 17:45 Hits: 3

A couple of weeks ago, HARDY announced a new album called 'The Mockingbird and THE CROW' to be released on January 20th, 2023, and released three preview songs with it. One of them is called "here lies country music," and similar to ERNEST's "Flower Shops," it's a straight ahead traditional country song.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/song-review-hardys-here-lies-country-music/