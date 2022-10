Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 15:00 Hits: 5

After a lengthy absence, the producer for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Taylor Swift returns to the road as a solo artist in support of his Elton John and Billy Joel-inspired record

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/butch-walker-tour-dates-glenn-1234616473/