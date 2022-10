Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 00:58 Hits: 3

“We have shifted this scene together, messily, angrily, heartbroken, and determined,” she writes before “celebrating all the facets of what punk music actually represents” at When We Were Young fest

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/hayley-williams-paramore-letter-pop-punk-emo-scene-when-we-were-young-1234616688/