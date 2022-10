Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 11:52 Hits: 3

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Swedish pop singer Tove Lo about love, marriage, attention-seeking behavior, and her newest album, "Dirt Femme."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/22/1130725635/swedish-pop-singer-tove-lo-on-her-newest-album-dirt-femme