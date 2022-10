Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

To celebrate the LP's anniversary, the artist dove into the stories behind key tracks such as "Dirrty," "Beautiful," "Can't Hold Us Down," and more.

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/stripped-anniversary-christina-aguilera-1234616445/