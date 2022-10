Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 00:50

Country rap artist Mikel Knight who calls himself the "Country Rap King" lost a wrongful death civil suit in Nashville's Davidson County Circuit Court on Friday (10-21), and a jury has awarded the mothers of two deceased individuals who previously worked for Mikel Knight a total of $20,718,575.20 in damages.

