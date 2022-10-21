Justin Saladino Band Shares New Video for ‘Let You Go’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 17:46 Hits: 3

Montreal-based blues, and roots rock guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Justin Saladino Band release their newest single, “Let You Go.” The song comes from Saladino’s recently released LP, Honest Lies.

“The lyrics for ‘Let You Go’ were initially scribbled out in 2015 and, although I liked them a lot, the musical ideas that I had at the time did not sync in a way that felt right to me,” says Saladino. “Years later, while writing this album, I felt I had found the perfect guitar idea and texture to go hand in hand with the lyrics. Lyrics about the ego, that subconscious but loud voice in your head that fills you with doubt and tears you down – that learned person we carry around inside us. Finally, the contrasting colors of the chorus and the reference to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde just felt right when it all came together. Brooding and overall darker than what I’ve created in recent years – ‘Let You Go’ is one of my favorites yet.”

American Blues Scene premiered the album’s first single and cheered, “Sink or Swim,” “is a clear harbinger of what’s to come for these musicians. The song boasts a delicious cornucopia of distinctive blues, roots, and Southern rock textures. In addition, the new album marks a more hard-hitting transition from what can be heard on 2018’s A Fool’s Heart.”

The ten original songs on the Ariel Posen (The Bros. Landreth) produced, Honest Lies, explore themes surrounding interpersonal relationships, social and political issues, the perception of truth, and being honest with oneself. Recorded at Tone Bender Studios in Saladino’s hometown of Montreal, the album is infused with the warmth, reverb, and history of the vintage analog gear that the band used during these sessions. Honest Lies follows the bandleader’s natural evolution further into the roots-rock and blues realm with his deft guitar playing and carefully crafted, soulful melodies that highlight his authentic and impactful lyrics.

“The oxymoron, Honest Lies, is the album’s central theme. It’s about the stories we tell ourselves,” explains Saladino. “It’s not necessarily about straight-up dishonesty but the idea that we brainwash ourselves, consciously or unconsciously, into believing we are being truthful when we are being insincere on a fundamental level with ourselves. Like a well-meaning politician or media outlet with the people’s “best interest in mind,” two partners avoiding true vulnerability and biting their lip, or someone’s insecurity about X coming out as a prejudice against Y.”

Earlier in 2022, Justin Saladino Band debuted many of the songs on Honest Lies during their performance at the Montreal Jazz Festival and the band performed on Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VII cruise, which found JSB sharing the stage with Jimmy Vivino, Keb’ Mo’ and Joe Bonamassa, himself.

“This session was so fun to record with the boys. It was a ‘full circle moment,'” Saladino tells ABS of “Let You Go.” Continuing, “One year after going into Tone Bender studio to lay out the tracks for the album, we found ourselves hot off a Montreal Jazz Fest show where we played half of what was an unreleased album and now we found ourselves back in the studio that gave birth to these songs as our common touring quartet. It was a special session that went very smoothly and it reaffirmed our pride in the record we were about to release and the first 3 songs of the album. ‘Let You Go’ is the second song and second of three in this series of live in-studio performances – with ‘Sink Or Swim’ out already and ‘Blind Faith’ on the way. These songs are really special to me and really fun to play live.”

Justin Saladino Band will be playing select dates throughout 2022.

Connect with Justin Saladino Band: Official | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/10/justin-saladino-band-shares-new-video-for-let-you-go/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=justin-saladino-band-shares-new-video-for-let-you-go