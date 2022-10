Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 19:10 Hits: 2

The move came after several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram.

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/21/1130616032/balenciaga-fashion-house-ye