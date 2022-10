Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 14:59 Hits: 0

Pop singer Gulsen faces up to three years in jail for allegedly "inciting hatred" during a concert. The 46-year-old has been stopped from visiting her 5-year-old son, who lives in Spain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-singer-rejects-hatred-charges-during-court-appearance/a-63518854?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf