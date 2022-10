Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 15:00 Hits: 4

The British-Armenian producer's debut Bolts is filled with field recordings made around the world that conjure the everyday noise of life, as well as his family's history

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/hagop-tchaparian-interview-2022-dance-album-bolts-1234615396/