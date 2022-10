Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 18:35 Hits: 3

The rising Charlotte rapper talks about working with Alchemist, touring with Jack Harlow, and his latest project 'Laughing so Hard, it Hurts'

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/mavi-profile-new-album-interview-1234615057/