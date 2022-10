Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 17:00 Hits: 11

At the Frankfurt Book Fair, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called on authors to document the terror unleashed by Russia's invasion. DW talked to authors at publishing event.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-in-the-spotlight-at-frankfurt-book-fair/a-63507964?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf