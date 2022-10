Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 14:41 Hits: 2

The rapper was recently kicked off Twitter for an antisemitic rant. Now he has agreed to purchase Parler, which has emerged as a platform for controversial hate speech and conspiracy theories.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kanye-west-announces-plan-to-buy-right-wing-social-network/a-63464090?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf