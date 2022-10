Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 08:50 Hits: 3

From prison for premarital sex to not pointing your finger, there are a few things you should be aware of before traveling to Qatar for the World Cup. The country's poor human rights record is also in the spotlight.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-to-know-about-qatar-before-attending-the-2022-fifa-world-cup/a-63191450?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf