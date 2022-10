Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 12:17 Hits: 9

The Twitter competitor made the surprise announcement Monday, coming days after Ye's accounts on Twitter and Instagram were locked over a string of antisemitic posts

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/17/1129405942/kanye-west-ye-twitter-ban-parler