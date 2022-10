Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 13:50 Hits: 8

In June, the mega-popular K-pop group had already announced a hiatus. On Monday, the band's label and management company announced that all seven BTS members will be enlisting in the military.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/17/1129429178/bts-announces-upcoming-korean-military-service