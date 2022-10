Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 16:51 Hits: 4

"The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss," the Scottish singer-songwriter said of his second LP, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/lewis-capaldi-second-album-north-american-tour-dates-1234613474/