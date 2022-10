Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 15:37 Hits: 2

Sensing a change of pace was needed, Dailey & Vincent decided to cut loose and record a country album this time. Granted, when they say "country," don't think of straight traditional country, or the 90s country sound that's all the rage, and most certainly not the more contemporary country you may hear on the radio.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-dailey-vincents-lets-sing-some-country/