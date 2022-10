Articles

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Shery Bechara and Lilas Mayassi, co-founders of Lebanon's first all-female thrash metal band, "Slave to Sirens," and the subjects of a new documentary, "Sirens."

