Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 21:37 Hits: 2

The solo segment of the Blackpink concert also treated Blinks to unreleased solo music, as Jennie performed her song "Moonlight"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/camila-cabello-praises-jisoo-blackpink-covers-liar-1234612912/