Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 00:15 Hits: 3

"There is no place for antisemitism in our society," Universal Music Group wrote. "We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/kanye-west-umg-def-jam-record-deal-antisemitism-response-1234612919/