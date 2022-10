Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 16:46 Hits: 1

Nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist are BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. The AMAs have been dubbedthe world's largest fan-voted awards show.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/14/1129115343/k-pop-amas-bts-blackpink