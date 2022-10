Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.

(Image credit: Adam Perez for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/pictureshow/2022/10/15/1127939774/2022-mariachi-usa-music-festival-photos