Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 October 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

The superstar talks about "Charlie," which came out this month, and how he didn't want to stick with a specific genre.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/15/1129319111/charlie-puth-goes-for-a-different-sound-in-his-first-new-album-in-four-years