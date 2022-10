Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 10:59 Hits: 8

On Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the new album by his band The 1975, Matty Healy makes romantic music for cynical outsiders who insist they're ready to give love a try.

(Image credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/14/1128796265/the-1975-dirtbag-being-funny-in-a-foreign-language