Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

It is the end of an era for the Steve Earle's legendary backing band The Dukes. The husband and wife duo of lead guitar player Chris Masterson and fiddle/mandolin player Eleanor Whitmore have decided to depart the band. The duo also fronts their own band called The Mastersons.

