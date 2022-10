Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 16:51 Hits: 2

The boys from Oklahoma who will be returning home from touring all around the United States this year after officially reuniting in April at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. Consider it a true homecoming for a band that has earned it, and may just be getting started on what they have in store for the future.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-turnpike-troubadours-have-a-big-november-planned/