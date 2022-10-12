Nola Blue, Inc. Launches New Label Imprint With Brandon Santini Catalog

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 17:04 Hits: 3

Nola Blue, Inc. proudly announces a new service for independent artists wanting the flexibility of DIY distribution combined with the personal attention and connection to a label family. MoMojo Records will serve a diverse segment of the independent music community connected by the quality of artistry rather than confined by genre boundaries.

A convergence of the desire to capture business opportunities that would not otherwise fit a more structured label arrangement with operational objectives of their distribution provider, CPI, were the catalysts for this innovative new offering. MoMojo’s a la carte menu of services provides artists with tools to meet their specific goals and objectives, while keeping within their marketing budget.

For contemporary bluesman Brandon Santini, who recently acquired rights for his 2019 release, The Longshot, MoMojo Records was the perfect fit. A seven-time Blues Music Award (BMA) nominee and Hohner Harmonica endorsee, Santini has been performing since 2003, when he founded the BMA-nominated band, Delta Highway. Since then, he has released four albums, logged countless touring miles on the road and in the air, and received six additional BMA nominations: four for harmonica player, one for contemporary blues artist and one for contemporary blues album (This Time Another Year). Discussions with Santini revealed that a comprehensive review and consolidation of his back catalog would be beneficial at this juncture.

Brandon has clearly worked very hard on the development of his artistic career, and the potential synergies of adding our services to the mix is an exciting prospect for both parties. Last year’s addition of Tyler Faulkner to the label administration and development role has been instrumental in supporting our company’s continued growth. We are very enthusiastic about bringing “mo’” mojo to the independent artist community with this new label offering. Sallie Bengston, President of Nola Blue, Inc.

Having a hard-working, trustworthy label like MoMojo Records manage the distribution aspect of my catalog, while working to create more opportunities for my music, is something that I’m really looking forward to. I love the idea of the personalized touch that MoMojo is willing to give, as opposed to the larger, generic companies that we all know. It’s a great honor to be the first artist on the roster! Brandon Santini

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/10/nola-blue-inc-launches-new-label-imprint-with-brandon-santini-catalog/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nola-blue-inc-launches-new-label-imprint-with-brandon-santini-catalog