Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 17:49 Hits: 3

McBryde mixes passionate music with novelistic details on a concept album about the inhabitants of a small rural town, named after the songwriter Dennis Linde.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/12/1128363642/singer-songwriter-ashley-mcbryde-gives-voice-to-an-imaginary-town-on-lindeville