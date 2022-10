Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 15:48 Hits: 3

The Pill. THE PILL! Even before the unfortunate passing of the great Loretta Lynn on October 4th, there was nothing that exposed one more as a political apparatchik larping as a journalist within the country music space than shoehorning a reference to Loretta Lynn's "The Pill" into your misguided think piece.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/no-loretta-lynns-the-pill-is-not-still-banned-other-issues/