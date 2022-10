Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 17:53 Hits: 3

What we consider as the foundational sound of the Countrypolitan or Nashville Sound era was very much sung and arranged by Anita Kerr. Along with the The Jordanaires, The Anita Kerr Singers---selected and arranged by Anita Kerr---contributed most all the chorus singing that was set behind country songs.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/grammy-winning-country-choral-vocalist-anita-kerr-has-died/