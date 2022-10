Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 23:21 Hits: 4

Blink-182 announced new tour dates and music, with Tom DeLonge rejoining Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for the first time since 2015.

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/11/1128131250/blink-182-reunite-tour-tom-delonge-mark-hoppus-travis-barker