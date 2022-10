Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 01:17 Hits: 1

The new triple album from Tyler Childers 'Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?' debuts at the highest mark for the Kentucky-based artist on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, but fails to top the Billboard Country Albums chart, or best his top debut sales peak set by his previous major studio release.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tyler-childers-album-sales-revealed-sets-rupp-benefit-stream/