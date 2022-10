Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 20:19 Hits: 1

Music has brought solace and companionship for some of those who were blinded in the 2019 mass protests in Chile.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/10/1127889059/what-music-means-to-those-who-were-blinded-in-the-2019-mass-protests-in-chile