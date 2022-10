Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 00:40 Hits: 3

Laboe is credited with inventing the "oldies, but goodies" phrase, as well as with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows that attracted a diverse audience.

(Image credit: Russell Contreras/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/10/1127926188/dj-art-laboe-la-california-oldies-but-goodies-dies