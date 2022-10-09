Edinburgh Festival Star Liz Jones Releases New Single Ahead of Debut Solo Album

Articles

When Liz Jones performed with her band Broken Windows at this year’s internationally renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe she achieved five-star reviews and increasing recognition as a seriously impressive singer, songwriter and guitarist. Liz is building rapidly on her success with “Show Me A Way,” a second taster from her forthcoming solo album,Bounty, due for release on November 18th. ABS readers have already responded positively to their first taste of the album’s title track when the video of this original and eclectic roots-based song was premiered in the summer.

Guitars: Liz Jones & John BruceDouble Bass: Jennifer ClarkDjembe: Suzy CargillRecording and Production by www.jenclarkmusic.comPsychedelic graphics by @StefWithAnF

Liz takes up the story:

“This one’s more classic, a folky tune with acoustic guitars. John Bruce* (Jones’ guitarist) and I call it ‘The Tom Petty one’ for obvious ‘sounds like’ reasons. It came about after I’d had a touch of insomnia that happened a bit for the first time in my life at the start of lockdown. I’ve never got into different tunings, mostly because I feel I am forever learning, still mastering standard guitar tuning.

But in my 4am place, I set myself that ‘this’ll exhaust me’ challenge. I dropped the two Es to D (Drop D Tuning! The most basic and frequently used!) and came up with this song, probably in the space of two hours. Then back to bed!

Lyrically, it’s a nice one! A kind of acknowledgement and thank you to a friend that was effortlessly helpful to me through my, shall we say, less that peaceful year in 2018. Nothing like the topsy-turvy life of another to help you see perspective.

*P.S. I am sure that Liz never refers to the legendary Scotland blues man as ‘my guitarist’ for the same reason that Charlie Watts took umbrage when Mick Jagger curtly asked a roadie, ‘Where is my drummer?’ when Watts couldn’t be found. Apparently, when hearing about this, Charlie responded by seeking out Mick, grabbing him firmly by the throat and proclaiming, ‘I am not your ******* drummer, you are my singer!’

“Show Me a Way” starts with a guitar introduction from Liz cleverly combining superb phrasing and intricate finger picking which you would expect from someone who practises relentlessly and keeps good company, notably veteran blues guitar virtuoso John Bruce who accompanies her throughout. Jones’ classic smoky vocal tones are mellower than usual to reflect the mood of the song, her intonation and expression perfectly matching the lyrics which are poignant but not overly sentimental.

Suzy Cargill’s exceptional, rhythmical djembe performance, alongside Jen Clark’s nimble double bass lines, adds a further dimension to the overall sound and vibe. The outcome of the high quality recording and production process is excellent, reaching its apogee in the climactic and evocative vocal finale which will leave listeners eagerly anticipating Liz Jones’ debut album.

Liz Jones & Broken Windows will be appearing at the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival on October 20th in a special show dedicated to the music of Peter Green.

“Show Me a Way” lyrics:

Restless hoper with a beautiful code

You think deeper, more than most I know

Mellow rascal finding laughter in the face of woe

You make it lighter than most I know

I can’t show you things

You have not seen

I couldn’t love you more

For who you’ve been

You show me, you show me a way

In one hand fortune, skating over ice so thin

Crazy tales of chances, songs and lovers on the way

In the other palm, you show a heavy set of choices,

Tragedies and brothers gone along the way

Peaceful chances, easy come and easy go

Grateful minded, more than most I know

I can’t show you things

You have not seen

I couldn’t love you more

For who you’ve been

Restless hoper,

I will give you peace

I couldn’t love you more

For who you’ve been

You show me, you show me a way

You show me a way

