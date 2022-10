Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 October 2022

Jen Mize hits the soul, blues and Americana afterburners on this killer second single from this new project with her eight-piece band The Rough N’ Tumble. Sparse and deeply soulful, ‘All Riled Up‘ digs a deep and infectious groove. There are some great contemporary sounds being created with this kind of stylistic blend (Tami Neilson, …

