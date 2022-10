Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 14:30 Hits: 3

Jody Miller passed away on October 6th in Blanchard, Oklahoma due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was 80 years old. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk artist in 1962, Jody Miller's contributions spanned multiple genres, including pop, folk, country, and eventually Gospel.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/queen-of-the-house-singer-jody-miller-has-died/