Category: Art/Music Saturday, 08 October 2022

The New Orleans Public Library has introduced Crescent City Sounds, an online collection of recordings by local musicians that virtual visitors can stream from their devices.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/08/1127631097/a-free-listening-service-from-the-new-orleans-library-is-spotlighting-local-musi