Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 2

Puth goes deep on his new album, 'Charlie,' conquering TikTok, and much more — including his reaction to his friend Adam Levine's recent troubles and why his early work was 'corny' — in our in-depth new interview

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/charlie-puth-new-album-bts-jungkook-adam-levine-1234606344/