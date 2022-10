Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:27 Hits: 3

Susan Lucci is the name people love to cite when it comes to someone who's accrued a long string of nominations for a certain award without ever actually winning it. But legendary country music steel guitarist Paul Franklin actually has Susan Lucci beat, and by more than a decade.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/paul-franklins-been-nominated-for-cmas-30-times-hes-never-won/